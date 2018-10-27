There’s Finally A Sequel To Hocus Pocus… But It’s A Book

One of the best Halloween movies that still holds up today is "Hocus Pocus." It's a Halloween staple and it's all over TV this time of year. I feel like it's even more popular now that it was when it first came out. It's a fun film option if you don't want to watch a scary, terrifying, slasher flick one night.

Since it's becoming more than a cult classic, there's been rumors of a new movie. It would be amazing to see a "Hocus Pocus 2" hit the big or small screen. Though another movie might not officially be in the works, there is an official sequel! It recently came out as a new novel

I got my first glimpse of the book on the the official Instagram page for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween. You get two stories in on novel. According to the Disney Books site they describe the novel as having "fresh retelling of the original film, followed by the all-new sequel that continues the story with the next generation of Salem teens."

The Sanderson sisters are back for the new story/sequel but this time it's up to Max's and Allison’s teenage daughter, Poppy, and her friends to save Salem.

Learn more about the "Hocus Pocus" novel and read more about the sequel's new characters here