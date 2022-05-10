These Are The Fan Favorite Delis Across New Jersey

It’s no secret that there are loads of foods New Jersey residents take for granted on a daily basis. Bagels, pork roll, hoagies, fresh cold cuts, you name it!

Everyone loves their local deli and ordering their usual, which is something that a lot of other states don’t have. In Mercer County alone, there are delis on almost every corner. I love my local favorite deli, but I wanted to branch out and try new restaurants.

I posted on Facebook and asked what everyone’s favorite deli in New Jersey was, and the comments sure did start adding up.

So many people are very passionate about their go-to deli shops and I can’t say that I blame them! The comment section started filling up and with all of the comments, I made a list of the most popular delis in the state!

There are shops from North, South, and Central (yes it exists), so that no matter where you’re from in New Jersey, you’ll be able to try some of these highly-rated places.

My personal favorite is Chiarello’s Deli in Hamilton, NJ on the list because I’m a BIG potato salad girl, and there’s is the best I’ve ever tasted. They also had the most votes on Facebook as people’s favorite.

Also, Dolce and Clemente in Robbinsville, NJ made the list, of course! They were visited by Guy Fieri not that long ago and were featured on an episode of his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Their prosciutto bread is for sure out of this world.

Delis all across the state from Edison to Cherry Hill made this list, and I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to try them all!

