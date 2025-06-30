Delicatessens, affectionately known as delis for short, have a long history here in the United States. The first were opened by Jewish European immigrants in New York City back in the 1920s. For more of the history, click here.

Jewish immigrants opened the first delis in America in the 1920s

The delis were a place of comfort and safety for Jewish immigrants. The high-quality meats, especially pastrami and corned beef, were always fresh and cooked to perfection, along with other prepared foods. And, there was always fresh rye bread on hand.

These delis haven't gone away. They weren't some fad. Many of the original delis are still in existence, steep in tradition and the Jewish culture...and they are fabulous. Other delis have been Americanized and they are great too. I bet you don't have to go far to find one near you.

READ MORE: Popular restaurant chain opening its first Bucks County, PA location

Mashed set out to find the absolute best delis in America. What a tough job, huh? Ha ha. There are many, but only one from the Keystone state of Pennsylvania made the list.

Google Google loading...

It's called Famous 4th Street Delicatessen and it's in Philadelphia. It opened back in 1923 and since has become a city staple. A U.S. President even ate there in 2010. Click here to find out who it was.

Get our free mobile app

The sandwiched are packed with fresh meat. Look at this. Wow. You couldn't even get your mouth around that. A sandwich like that takes an eating strategy.

Famous 4th Street Delicatessen via Instagram Famous 4th Street Delicatessen via Instagram loading...

Mashed says, "Famous 4th Street Deli is one of those places steeped in nostalgia and tradition that you just can't miss if you ever tour the City of Brotherly Love."

READ MORE: Pennsylvania shopping center named among best in America

Famous 4th Street Delicatessen is located at 700 South 4th Street in Philadelphia.

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz