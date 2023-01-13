Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. It's time to start thinking about a restaurant that will give you those romance vibes and make a reservation.

There are plenty of places for you and your Valentine to celebrate Cupid's holiday right here in Central Jersey. They all offer something unique.

When I think of a romantic restaurant I think of many features. I like an intimate space, low lighting, candlelight or some kind of pretty white lights, maybe a fireplace, soft music, a nice view. It all sounds so nice.

Don't scratch your head any longer, I've put together a list for you of several Central Jersey restaurants that will not disappoint for Valentine's Day. They ooze romance.

Please know these aren't the only romantic restaurants in Central Jersey, just a nice little cheat sheet for you.

I've been to a few of these and they definitely get a thumbs up and I can't wait to try the rest.

Romantic Restaurants in Central New Jersey Perfect For Valentine's Day These restaurants will have you and your Valentine in the mood for love.