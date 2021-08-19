These Pennsylvania Counties, Zip Codes Now Have Highest Covid Rates

After months of easing COVID-19 restrictions, there are many counties in Pennsylvania that are seeing high COVID-19 transmission rates again, according to the CDC.

Despite transmission rates increasing, Pennsylvania has lifted many of their COVID-19 restrictions. According to WHYY, businesses and restaurants no longer have capacity limits and masks are no longer required indoors by the state, but businesses individually hold the right to require masks for customers and employees. Businesses do not have to require social distancing measures and occupancy limits have been dropped for outdoor and indoor events.

These restrictions do not apply to Philadelphia, which has its own COVID-19 prevention measures.

The CDC has released a map which is broken down by county in Pennsylvania. There are a lot of counties in Pennsylvania that have a growing number of either “Substantial” or “High” rates of infection.

Here are counties that have a “Substantial” rate of infection:

● Erie County

● Warren County

● Crawford County

● Mercer County

● Mckean County

● Potter County

● Tioga County

● Cameron County

● Elk County

● Lycoming County

● Bradford County

● Susquehanna County

● Lackawanna County

● Wyoming County

● Luzerne County

● Clarion County

● Centre County

● Union County

● Northumberland County

● Snyder County

● Mifflin County

● Juniata County

● Huntingdon County

● Blair County

● Cambria County

● Indiana County

● Westmoreland County

● Fayette County

● Somerest County

● Fulton County

● Delaware County

Here are the counties that have a “High” rate of infection:

● Venango County

● Butler County

● Allegheny County

● Lawrence County

● Beaver County

● Armstrong County

● Washington County

● Greene County

● Jefferson County

● Clearfield County

● Clinton County

● Columbia County

● Wayne County

● Pike County

● Monroe County

● Carbon County

● Schuylkill County

● Lehigh County

● Northampton County

● Bucks County

● Montgomery County

● Philadelphia County

● Chester County

● Lancaster County

● York County

● Adams County

● Franklin County

● Cumberland County

● Perry County

● Dauphin County

● Lebanon County

● Berks County

Do you think there will be another lockdown coming our way in the near future? Let us know...