We're in the thick of winter now with temps feeling like the teens, or even lower, some days.

Do you enjoy winter?

I find as I get older, I'm not as much of a fan as I used to be.

A woman have cold on the sofa at home with winter coat LSOphoto loading...

I love it when it's cold and snowy for Christmas so my life can be like one of those adorable, picturesque Hallmark movies, but after that, we can skip right to spring.

I don't ski or go snow-tubing, so snow to me, is often just a pain to deal with, having to go to work, no matter what the conditions.

Besides the snow, there are days when I just can't get warm.

Have you had days like that?

I'll have a chill that lasts for hours, and I hate it.

I don't love cranking the heat at home because along with that comes high heating bills.

A person lowers temperature on a home thermostat. Enegry saving concept alexeys loading...

I love sitting on the couch wrapped in a blanket, but I can't do that all day long. I've got to get out, go to work, and handle all my other responsibilities.

Speaking of going out and about, you have to think ahead when it's cold because your car is much more comfortable when it's warmed up.

When I forget it warm up my car before I leave for work, it doesn't warm up before I get to the office because I only have a ten-minute commute.

There are things you shouldn't leave in your car during cold weather.

Pay close attention to the list below.

