Things to do in NJ on Labor Day weekend to avoid the Jersey Shore

We say that Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and now it’s time for Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer.

It’s time for everyone to get their last-minute vacations in and head to the shore one last time before it’s time to get back to school.

If you rent or own a house down the shore then driving down there is your go-to thing for Labor Day Weekend. But if you don’t, you know to avoid the Parkway and any of the boardwalks.

Sitting in traffic heading down the shore is an absolute nightmare and most New Jerseyans know better than that.

Even flying at this point sounds like a headache.

Flights are not only extremely expensive but are being canceled more often than not.

And according to Hopper.com, 12.6 million people are booked to fly this Labor Day Weekend.

You thought Newark Airport was busy on a normal day? Think again.

So what else is there to do throughout the last weekend of summer?

There’s so much to do right here in the Garden State that doesn’t require you to board a flight or sit in hours of traffic.

Leave the shore to the locals and out-of-towners and head to other parts of the state for Labor Day Weekend.

Whether you want to soak up the sun and enjoy the outdoors while you still can or you’d rather stay inside because you’re ready for the cool weather to be here, there’s something to do before the kids head back to school.

Visit an amusement park

There are over 20 amusement parks here in the Garden State and all are family-friendly.

Here are some of the most popular:

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ

Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park inside the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford

Diggerland USA in West Berlin

Did you know there’s a total of 50 roller coasters in New Jersey? Thanks to our Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow, you can see them all HERE.

Arcades

If you’re done with the outdoors, there are plenty of arcades for both your kids and to bring out the nostalgia in you.

The Funplex in East Hanover and Mount Laurel

iPlay America in Freehold

YESTERcades in Somerville, Westfield, and Red Bank

Water parks

It’s looking like it will be a hot weekend. Take advantage of the water parks while you can.

Mountain Creek Waterpark in Vernon

Land of Make Believe in Hope

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Jackson

Festivals and Street Fairs

Food and live music? It’s a great way to end the summer days.

BBQ & NJ Craft Beer Fest at Monmouth Park in Oceanport

Sussex County Miners Food Truck Fest in Augusta

50th Annual Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival in Pilesgrove

If after all of this you still end up down the shore, here are some places to visit:

