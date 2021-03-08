Things You Can Send Someone Who is Home with Coronavirus

I just spoke with one of my girl friends this weekend and the poor thing is sick with COVID. She is devastated as she was so careful this entire pandemic, but unfortunately her husband picked it up from a guy at work and brought it home to her. They are both okay for the most part and as of now will not need hospitalization, Thank God. They are both stuck at home recovering and I asked if she needed anything. She told me her symptoms and what she needed the most, so I have to give her some credit for this list of things.

The Best Things to Send a Friend with COVID