Let’s be real. Peddler’s Village is the home of the most wholesome, family-friendly, events in the entire area!

During the Summer time, you can find sand castle building competitions, in the Winter, you’ll find different light shows and there’s an event that's perfect for the fall season!

Coming next month, Peddler’s Village is putting on its annual Apple Festival for the 2022 fall season!

This is the town’s 47th Annual Apple Festival and it’s a total staple event! I don’t want to be the person who rushes over Halloween, but this is one of the last chances to pick some fresh apples from the area before the Winter officially moves in!

So make your way out to this event to check out all of the fresh apples that will be ready to be baked into that Thanksgiving apple pie!

According to Peddler’s Village's wesbite, this is not only one of the town’s most popular events, but it’s one of the most popular events in the greater Philadelphia region!

This little village is for sure worth checking out if you haven’t by now. When you’re walking through, it feels like you've landed inside of a storybook. The Peddler’s Village Apple Festival has so many different attractions to offer visitors.

Get our free mobile app

There will be live music, apple picking, food and drinks, family activities and so much more! This event is rain or shine and is happening on November 5 starting at 10 am and ending on November 6 at 6 pm.

So go out and enjoy this famous event all weekend long! For more details and information, head to Peddler’s Village website.

22 Businesses We Want to Open in Bucks County, PA in 2022 Bucks County, PA is home to a TON of great businesses (especially locally owned and operated businesses). But I recently asked my Facebook friends which chain retailers and businesses they wanted to see come to our area, and they helped me make this list below with everything from restaurants, to fast food to shopping and more... these are the 22 businesses we want to open in Bucks County in 2022.