This Brand New Japanese Deli Is Now Open In Princeton, NJ

There’s a brand-new Japanese Deli that just opened in Princeton, New Jersey and it’s bringing something really amazing to the area. The shop is located right on Nassau Street in the heart of downtown Princeton and it looks like something that will do well.

This adorable Japanese deli is called Maruichi and now resides where the old Panera location on Nassau Street used to be. I’ve seen pictures of the inside of the shop and it looks like you’ll be able to get some really authentic Japanese treats and foods.

I’ve seen people in local Facebook groups posting they’ve tried out their imported Japanese snacks as well as their prepared food such as sushi, frozen ramen and so much more. Maruichi has other locations in different areas but is brand new to the Mercer County area.

When I saw this opened, I was so excited because we don’t really have too many spots like this and Japanese food is one of my favorite types of food.

The deli just opened on March 25 so if you haven’t made your way to downtown Princeton you need to make some time to go and check it out! There truly is something for everyone to try at this shop so, grab everyone you know who loves trying different foods and snacks and get them here now!

Maruichi Japanese Food and Deli is located at 136 Nassau Street, Princeton, New Jersey and is now officially open! You can check them out on socials and on their website here.

