Bring your swimsuit, tennis racket, badminton racket, basketball shorts, pool stick, and gym bag! You're gonna want them when you step inside this $5 million mansion in Harding Township NJ that feels more like a luxury recreational resort.

Welcome to 75 Sand Spring Road, in Harding Township NJ!

Credit: Anthony Verducci and Susan Parsells, Sotheby International Realty Credit: Anthony Verducci and Susan Parsells, Sotheby International Realty loading...

From the outside, you wouldn't think this is a house at first glance, judging from its all-white exterior, geometric shaping and flat roof. But inside you'll find all the comforts and entertainment you want!

With 7 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, and 2 partial bathrooms, you could bring your entire family, including all your uncles and aunts, and your foreign cousins, plus their kids, and they would all have space and something to do:

Masterfully-crafted modern showplace in prime Harding Township, a 14,000+ square foot luxury retreat with exceptional amenities, nestled on 15.82 lush acres of private grounds. This expansive seven bedroom, nine-point-two bathroom estate rests in one of NJ’s most historic and exclusive areas, marked by a bucolic landscape of open country, pastures, farmland, and protected green space.

Credit: Anthony Verducci and Susan Parsells, Sotheby International Realty Credit: Anthony Verducci and Susan Parsells, Sotheby International Realty loading...

This 14,000 sq ft mansion, sitting on 16 acres of wide, neatly maintained land, is currently on the market for an asking price of just under $5 million.

Here, along with stunningly sleek late-20th century architecture, large windows and skylights allowing for vast amounts of natural sunlight and plenty of gathering space, you'll also find a rooftop patio, a full recreation room, gym, half-court basketball court, a lit tennis court, an outdoor pool, sauna, guest cottage, and 6 (!!!) garage bays.

Credit: Anthony Verducci and Susan Parsells, Sotheby International Realty Credit: Anthony Verducci and Susan Parsells, Sotheby International Realty loading...

It's also ideally located 35 miles from Midtown Manhattan, and 25 miles from Newark Airport.

This place is the perfect cross-section between classy and cool, and would be perfect for a major-league athlete and an episode of MTV Cribs. I could stay here for a month straight.

Let's take a look inside!

This $5M Contemporary NJ Home is More Like a Recreation Center The athlete in you will LOVE this $5M contemporary NJ mansion, where you'll never be bored or get out of shape. Check out the listing here.



You'll Find No Frivolity in This $1.5M Modernist Home in Princeton NJ For the no-nonsense, environmentally conscious minimalist in you, you've gotta check out this cutting edge, ultra-modern home that just went on the market in Princeton NJ.