This well-known diner in Bergen County, NJ is a top contender for being New Jersey’s oldest diner.

I saw a bunch of TikTok videos recently about people visiting this diner and calling it New Jersey’s most well-kept time capsule because it looks like nothing has changed since the diner opened, and I think that’s the beauty of it.

The Dumont Crystal Diner is said to have been constructed in 1925 making it just about 100 years old and hasn't been renovated much since then, according to northjersey.com.

New Jersey is the home of the diners, so having these classic diners that date back to the late 20s to early 30s is really amazing.

The diner itself has trended over and over again on TikTok and has regained even more popularity because nothing has changed hardly since the place was built back in the day.

The greatest part about this diner is that not only is it reasonably priced, but the food is also said to be unmatched. If you’re looking for that homey, diner feel, you’re for sure going to get it here.

After a TikTok was posted by the guys who host the Garden State Podcast, this diner went viral online and everyone was traveling to Dumont, NJ in Bergen County to try this place out for themselves.

It’s said that the place hasn't been renovated since the 1970s and there is plenty of memorabilia to prove it on the walls. If you’re looking to travel back in time, check out the Dumont Crystal Diner.

It’s located in Dumont, New Jersey at 45 W Madison Ave. They’re open from 5 am to 3 pm daily.

