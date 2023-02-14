This Iconic New Jersey Diner Is A Favorite Of Celebrities

Diners are of course a staple in New Jersey, I mean it is the diner capital of the country for a reason!

What makes diners so great?

Everyone has their own opinion, but I love diners for a few reasons.

You can get breakfast throughout the day, the menus are absolutely massive, and if it's a good diner they'll have the bar top with the swivel chairs you can sit at to eat.

There are a lot of diners around Ocean County alone that are worth a visit; the Stafford Diner, and the Rainbow Diner are pretty popular.

I'm a fan of the Silverton Diner, I had their taco salad a while back and was blown away.

Now, these diners are all great but there's one Diner in New Jersey that's being called one of the state's most iconic.

What makes this diner, in particular, worth mentioning is that its owners strive to keep the old-school, classic diner feels alive.

It has neon lights out front and in the ceiling of the dining room, a bakery display filled with cakes, pies, and other desserts, and a menu the size of a dictionary.

From 7 AM to 11 PM, this place serves breakfast favorites, huge entrees, steaks, and pork chops.

However, it's not the style, the food, or the vinyl booths that truly make this New Jersey Diner Iconic.

This diner has become a favorite for celebrities visiting the Garden State!

In the past, celebrities like Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci, and Bob Grant have stopped by and made the diner's wall of fame.

What Is The Most Iconic Diner In New Jersey?

It's a favorite from locals to visitors and of course some of the biggest stars in the country.

Located in Middlesex County, Only In Your State has revealed New Jersey's most iconic diner to be the Reo Diner.

Located at 392 Amboy Avenue in Woodbridge, you never know what big name you may run into when you visit.

