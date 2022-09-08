There are a lot of sports bars that are perfect for spending those football Sundays in, but this Mercer County, NJ bar was just rated one of the best in the entire state!

Football season is coming quicker than we know it and it’s time to get your team’s jerseys out of the closet and head down to your favorite sports bar to enjoy the game. According to bestofnj.com, Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ made the list of being one of the top 5 best sports bars in Central Jersey.

In the article, it says “The sorts and entertainment game is on point at Firkin Tavern. That because they have 25 TVs, 37 beers on top, and a dedicated game room.”

Get our free mobile app

If you’ve ever been to this bar, you’ll know that it’s really hard to get bored sitting around watching sports and playing either pool, Jenga, or air hockey with your friends. This article has been circulating around social media, so something is telling me that Firkin Tavern is going to be pretty crowded this football season.

Bestofnj.com also points out “Firkin walks the line between a family-friendly dining room and a local pub/sports bar experience.” If you’re not in the mood for a drink, there’s something for everyone on their diverse and delicious menu.

It’s always so cool when a local spot gets recognition like this! Looking to make a trip and get the Firkin experience this football season? Firkin Tavern is located at 1400 Parkway Ave #1, Ewing Township, NJ, 08628.

12 Best Pizza Spots in Mercer County, NJ From Ewing to Princeton, these are the most fan-loved pizza places throughout the county.