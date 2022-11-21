This Mercer County Bar Is A Fifa World Cup Hot Spot

It’s officially that time and the Fifa World Cup is underway there is a bar right in Mercer County that NJ.com is saying will be a hot spot to watch the match.

Personally, I know nothing about soccer, but of course, I’ll be cheering for team USA! If you’re from Central Jersey and are looking for a hot spot to catch some of the games while they’re going on, you have to head to the Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ.

NJ.com made a list of 15 sports bars across the state that will be showing the games and that will really draw in a crowd, and Firkin Tavern was one of them!

Some of the other spots that were listed were Grasshopper Off The Green in Morristown, The Cottage Bar in Teaneck, Barca City Cafe in New Brunswick, Scots American Club, Kearny, Golden Rail Pub in New Brunswick, The Dublin House in Red Bank and D’Arcy’s Tavern in Bradley Beach.

If you think about how many bars and restaurants there are in the state, it’s pretty cool that a Mercer County favorite made its way onto the list!

If you’ve never been to Firkin Tavern before, it’s located at 1400 Parkway Ave #1, Ewing Township, NJ, 08628. You can always find great drinks at a reasonable price along with food that always delivers.

Plus a game room packed with different games like darts, air hockey, pool tables and more. Make sure to try to catch a glimpse of the games and cheer on Team USA!

12 Foods That Define New Jersey From boardwalk to some Italian-American classics, here's a list of foods that define the garden state.