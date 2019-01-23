This Mercer County Town Is One Of The Most Educated In NJ

The most educated town in Mercer County is Robbinsville, and in neighboring, Burlington County, Medford township had a high percentage of residents with bachelor's degree or higher.

Overall, New Jersey has a very impressive number of scholars in the state. According to NJ.com, the Garden State was 7th in the country with residents who are 25 years or older that have earned at least a bachelor's degree.

Lets look at the facts for Robbinsville and Medford:

Medford Township, Burlington County

- Close to 35 percent of residents have a bachelor's degree or higher

- A little over 21 percent have earned a graduate or professional degree

Robbinsville Township, Mercer County

- Almost 38 percent of residents have a bachelor's degree or higher

- Over 22 percent have a graduate or professional degree

Another statistic that caught my eye from the article was that people with a bachelor's degree or higher end up earning $580,000 more over their entire career than people who have less education.

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