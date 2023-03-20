This New $12 Million Home in Avalon, NJ Has It All

We'd like to introduce you to a newly-built home in Avalon that's for sale for $12.4 Million.

Wait a second - $12.4 Million? That's a lot of money!

For $12.4 Million you definitely get a lot of house!

This 7 bedroom, 7.5+ bathroom house is certainly one-of-a-kind. (And, no, I don't know what a .5+ bath is. Everything but the toilet?)

Among the features of this house are an elevator, a water wall (what's a water wall), an in-ground pool, and a blue-stone walkway. (I'm point out that I currently don't have any of these features in my home....)

They say pictures tell a story, and this story is a page-turner, as you'll see below.

The finances? If you put about $3 Million down, you'll have monthly mortgage payments of about $85,000 - assuming you have a great credit score.

It doesn't appear like the taxes have been sorted out for this new home yet, but I'm pretty sure it'll be at least a little more than you're paying now.

So, let's check out what the photos for this three story home look like.

This house is listed by Stephan Frame of Diller and Fisher Realtors of Stone Harbor.

