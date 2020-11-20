This New Jersey Bachelorette Contestant is Rumored to be the Final Winner

A New Jersey native may be coming home with a red rose and a wedding ring! Zac Clark of Haddonfield, NJ is expected to make it far on the 16th season of “The Bachelorette.” According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Zac Clark who is 36 years old is currently the contestant who is most likely to get the final rose given out by Bachelorette, Tayisha Adams. The two ended up kissing during the fifth episode and the chemistry was undeniable.

Zac Clark, who is known as Zac C. on the show, knows how to win the hearts of Philly fans. In his bio for the show, he makes it known that he “dreams of sharing a Philly Cheesesteak with his future wife while watching the Eagles win a Super Bowl,” and he is a fan of Philadelphia sports. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Zac has put his days of partying behind him and he is actually now sober. After struggling with substance abuse himself, he started a recovery program in New York in 2017, where he helps those who are also struggling get back on track and to keep their lives on track.

Tayisha has praised Clark by saying he is “a pleasant surprise” and that he has a great outlook on life. She’s only episodes away from giving out her final red rose, which is one of the most iconic events of the each season of “The Bachelorette.”

We’re rooting for you Zac C and you would get our red roses in a heartbeat!