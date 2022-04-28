This feels like Borders all over again.

According to NJ.com, A New Jersey Barnes & Noble book store, located at 1180 Raritan Rd, Clark NJ will close its doors for good after a 24 year run. As explained in the store's Instagram post, come June 19 the store will close due their lease renewal being denied.

The post reads "We have loved being a part of the community and are actively looking for a new location... If you have any ideas for where we could reopen, please email MyBarnesandNoble@bn.com, adding 'Clark' in the subject line."

So could be a sign of more brick and mortar bookstore closures to come? Maybe not.

Even though there's talk about the Barnes and Noble on Route 22 in Springfield closing, the chain nationwide is actually doing pretty well.

According to this article in the from Business Insider, Barnes and Nobles sales are actually UP after years of being on a steady decline. Why? Thanks to millennials and Gen Z, and the resurgence of nostalgic 90's culture.

This I can relate to. There was just something so comforting about going to a Borders book store and Barnes and Noble, either to pick up your summer reading book, or to sit in the reading area with your newest prospective teen romance novel. (For me, anyway!) That sense of nostalgia is a powerful feeling, and especially in recent hard times, it's what many of us are leaning on to help us get through. I can't tell you how many TikToks I've seen of people just recommending their favorite books! It's really an encouraging thing to see.

If you're in the Clark area and you have an idea of where a new Barnes and Noble can go, don't be afraid to reach out: Email MyBarnesandNoble@bn.com with "Clark" in the subject line.

