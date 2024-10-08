Exciting news.

Barnes & Noble Princeton will be hosting an Impractical Jokers star, and best-selling author, on Friday, October 25th from 6 - 8pm.

It's Murr.

His real name is James Murray, incase you're wondering.

The reality show star is also a Princeton resident.

Get our free mobile app

He's lived there with his wife, Melyssa, for a few years now. They love the area and are regulars at Witherspoon Grill.

If you've ever seen Murr's mega-popular show, he and the rest of the guys are hilarious.

Imagine Dragons' Sixth Annual Tyler Robinson Foundation Rise Up Gala at Wynn Las Vegas Getty Images for Tyler Robinson loading...

The announcement, and invitation to meet him, is on Barnes & Noble Princeton's Instagram.

Murr has written a book called, "You Better Watch Out" with co-author Darren Wearworth.

He'll be chatting about the book, signing copies of it, and snapping pictures with fans.

According to the new novel's website the book is a "suspenseful, serial killer thriller that leaves you wondering, is Christmas really the most wonderful time of the year?"

According to the post, you must buy a book in store or on Barnes & Noble's website in order to reserve a seat at the event.

You must be able to show your receipt or proof of purchase.

Get there early. Seating will be on a first come, first serve basis starting right at 6pm.

Google Google loading...

Some standing room will also be available.

You will receive a numbered ticket when you arrive which will be the order in which your book is autographed.

You can call Barnes & Noble Princeton at (609) 750 - 9010 or email crm2368@bn.com to reserve your copy of the book.

Barnes & Noble Princeton is located in MarketFair Mall on Route 1 South in West Windsor, NJ.

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo