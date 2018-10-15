UPDATE: I just saw a new update on News12.com that clarified that there is no legal age limit for trick-or-treating in Upper Deerfield Township in New Jersey.

Roy Spoltore, a town administrator of Upper Deerfield said “there has not been any enforcement of the suggested age.”

This makes me feel a lot better now that all ages can enjoy Halloween. I'm happy that officials from that town took the time to make it clear that the age limit does not exist. So if you're over the age of 13 you're fine to trick-or-treat without worrying if you're breaking the law. Unfortunately, the law still is in place in Chesapeake, Virginia, but the bright side is that it's "rarely, if ever, enforced."

Read more on this story here

ORIGINAL STORY (Oct 11, 2018 @ 3:50) : I thought it was ridiculous this morning when I heard the news that Chesapeake, Virginia set a legal age limit for trick-or-treating. It was reported that if someone is over the age of 13 and is caught trick-or-treating they could be sent to jail for up to 6 months, and get slapped with a fine.

I kept thinking 'why would someone want to ruin trick-or-treating?!' At first, I was happy that this restriction was not in my home state of New Jersey. That is until I read something on News12.com.

The article noted that Upper Deerfield Township in New Jersey is following in the age limit for trick-or-treaters and calling it a misdemeanor for anyone over 12 years-old caught in the pursuit of free candy.

This makes me very sad. Why are there officials trying to limit fun.

I get why some people would not want to give candy to older kids/teens who don't put in any effort into getting dressed up for Halloween and just come knocking on doors to collect candy. But at the end of the day, I still hand out candy to everyone who comes to my home. It's the fun of the holiday. My family and I open our door to all trick-or-treaters. We don't limit who we give candy to. It will be interesting to see how people react in those towns with the age limits when a parent or guardian comes to the door on October 31st dressed in costume because they're accompanying their child. Does the person who answers the door need to notify the authorities?

I understand that everyone should be safe, but this is just too much. I hope this does not spread throughout the whole state of New Jersey and the entire country.