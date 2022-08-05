A new, trendy salad chain restaurant opened a new Garden State location and I’m personally really excited about this.

I feel like all of the most successful and trendy restaurants usually are pretty healthy and model their ordering procedure after Chipotle.

It’s efficient and works for all of the protein bowl, and salad shops that are opening just about everywhere nowadays.

The restaurant is called Sweetgreen and it just opened a location in Shrewsbury on August 2nd, which was just this past Tuesday, according to nj.com.

This is the third location Sweetgreen has opened in our state and it’s expanding pretty quickly.

The restaurant itself, again, is comparable to a Salad Works or Chipotle type of restaurant where almost everything is build-your-own style and you walk right down the line with the ingredients in front of you while ordering.

This chain is HUGE in New York while having 50 restaurants in the big apple alone, so is New Jersey about to be flooded with these next?

I honestly hope so! Salads and power bowls are so trendy and are such a guilt-free, fast food style meal.

I was stalking their menu online and some of their signature salads include a Guacamole Greens salad, Kale Caesar, and Buffalo Chicken.

This store is so modern and the epitome of 2022 and I can’t wait to try it!

The first Sweetgreen location in New Jersey opened in Jersey City back in 2020 followed by the second NJ location opening in Hackensack last year.

This location down the shore is located at 575 Broad St, Shrewsbury, NJ. It’s only a matter of time before they make their way into our areas soon enough!

