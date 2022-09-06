If you're looking for another healthy, tasty lunch option in Marlton NJ, you're in luck!

Sweetgreen is coming to The Promenade in Marlton soon, according to the "A View From Evesham" community Facebook page:

If you're not familiar with Sweetgreen, they're an up-and-coming casual restaurant similar to Chopt. Started by three college students who were looking for a healthier way to eat, their mission is "Building healthier communities by connecting people to real food" according to their website.

Their menu features bowls packed with grains, proteins, and fresh veggies, like their Elote, Harvest, and Chicken Pesto bowls.

They also have salads like their Spicy Cashew Watermelon salad, Buffalo Chicken, and Super Green Goddess salads, perfect for a quick healthy, delicious lunch!

They're also big on strategizing carbon minimization by supporting farmers and producers who participate in regenerative practices. Very earth-friendly!

This looks like the perfect place where you don't have to comprise taste for health! As soon as I can, I'm getting my hands on one of their watermelon salads. Looks so good and hearty!

This will be Sweetgreen's first South Jersey location! Right now there's one in Philly and three in North Jersey. As for when this location will open? No word yet, according to the Facebook post.

The Promenade has pretty much been a rotating door for different restaurants and shops that have come and gone over the years, so hopefully this one stays for a long time! It looks delicious!

Are you ready to try Sweetgreen?

