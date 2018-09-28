When the challenge is base your next single off a car alarm, and you kill it ...

Yeah ... that's basically what this New York band, Too Many Zooz did.

This trio took to Philly to shoot their latest music video 'Car Alarm' (based on an actual car alarm) which displays our beautiful city's skyline.

This isn't the bands first random performance ... see more at phillyvoice.com.

Their not new to the scene either they've backed acted like Beyonce and even the Dixie Chicks.