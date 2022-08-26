This once-in-a-lifetime, peaceful event that’s happening at this South Jersey farm is worth the travel.

To me personally, yoga is one of the most relaxing and peaceful forms of working out. It’s so good to help strengthen your body while also strengthening your mind at the same time.

Dalton Farms, located in Swedesboro, is hosting a Yoga in the Sunflowers event coming up soon and I can’t begin to tell you how relaxing this looks for everyone who gets a chance to pop out and try this.

All of the sunflowers are blooming at Dalton Farms right now and you’ll be placed right in the middle of them all during this blissful and relaxing yoga class.

The class itself is about 60 minutes from start to finish and is for anyone and everyone. It lists on its Facebook event page that it’s a beginner-friendly, Hatha-style yoga class that will have you feeling refreshed and energized.

After the class is over, you can even stay around for a while longer and walk through the sunflower fields at their farm. Not only is it a great photo opportunity for you s social media, but you can even pick out some f=sunflowers to take home with you for $2 a stem.

This event is all going down on Saturday, September 24 starting at 12 pm and ending around 1 - 1:15 pm. Dalton Farms is located at 660 Oak Grove Road, Swedesboro, NJ and you find all you need to know about them at www.daltonfarms.com.

