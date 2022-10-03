Spooky season just got a whole lot better in the area.

Oh, I'm excited about this. It looks like Halloween on Thompson Street in Bordentown will be back for 2022. Yay.

I was mindlessly scrolling on Facebook and saw the hint that the famous local street would be decorating for Halloween once again.

There was no caption on the post, just an updated profile picture for the Facebook group.

The picture showed witch hats and ruby slippers signaling a return of the Halloween fun. The page hadn't been updated since last October saying the event was canceled due to COVID restrictions.

After taking a few years off because of necessary home repairs to the organizer's home back in 2019 and then the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will finally go on.

I know the locals are excited. I wasn't the only one to pick up on the clue. Lol. People immediately started commenting how much they've missed the festive street and tagged friends to make sure they saw the news too.

One of the organizers commented, "Stay tuned for more info. We don't have many details yet but the street will be decorating."

Did you know Halloween on Thompson Street has been going on for close to 20 years? Wow.

There's a theme each year but, we don't know this year's theme yet. A commenter speculated that it may be Wizard of Oz because of the group's new profile picture with witch hats and ruby slippers, but, another commenter reminded the group that theme was done a few years ago.

The picture was an old one just used to show everyone that Thompson Street will come alive once again for Halloween.

As soon as I get more details, I'll let you know.

