When you think of what Christmas tastes like, what do you imagine? The holidays aren't just about Christmas hams, fruit cake, egg nog, and pumpkin pie. Think of all the candy you eat during the holidays!

White chocolate peppermint martini with candy cane rim. Christmas holiday party drink idea Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

You could be stuffing Hersey's kisses in the stockings (as long as they don't melt by the fireplace), hanging candy canes on the Christmas tree, using M&M's to decorate Christmas cookies, and melting down Hershey's bars for homemade hot chocolate!

So what are the most popular Christmas candies in New Jersey this year? CandyStore.com did the math by asking 16,000 of their customers across all 50 states.

Here are the 3 Most Popular Christas Candies in New Jersey in 2022, ranked!

#3 - Candy Canes

Candy Canes Getty Images loading...

This threw me for a loop, because I would have thought candy canes would be number one! Actually, candy cane popularity has seen a decrease across all 50 states. But we do still like them! It's not quite Christmas without them.

#2 - Reese's Mini Peanut Butter Cups

Reese's is a favorite candy all year round. And the mini peanut butter cups are so versatile for making creative holiday treats!

And for number 1... Drumroll please!

#1 - Skittles

Photo by Hello I'm Nik on Unsplash Photo by Hello I'm Nik on Unsplash loading...

Yep. Skittles are the most popular Christmas candies in New Jersey this year. You may be surprised here, because I sure am! I would have guessed red and green M&M's! I don't normally think of fruity candy when I think of the holidays. But according to CandyStore.com, their survey says that New Jerseyans favor Skittles the most this year!

You can take a look at their full state-by-state map below!

Source: CandyStore.com.

If Philadelphia Neighborhoods Were Christmas Movie Characters... We LOVE Christmas much as the next guy so we put all of those years of watching holiday classics to the test when we made this list. We've rounded up more than 16 Philadelphia Neighborhoods to make our list below. Did we get it right?