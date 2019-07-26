Tickets Now on Sale for Martin Garrix’s Philadelphia Show

Tickets to see an awesome Martin Garrix concert in Philadelphia just went on sale. In fact, Martin's September 28th concert marks his only appearance in our area.

The insanely popular DJ headline a show outside of the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, September 28. He'll be joined by special guests Matt Ox and PAZ. The concert will actually happen during the Overwatch Grand Finals, which will happen at the Wells Fargo Center.

Of course, we loved Martin's work on the hit songs "Animals," "Scared to be Lonely," and "In the Name of Love," just to name a few. We can't wait to see those live in Philly.

Tickets went on sale today (July 26) at 10 am ET. Click here for more information.

Live Nation Live Nation loading...

Yeah, we're already counting down the days to this awesome show.

Additionally, you can visit the Wells Fargo Center's website for more information and ticketing details about the general admission show.