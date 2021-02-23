Tiger Woods Hospitalized Following Car Crash

UPDATE (4:20 p.m.): ESPN reports that a police source has told them that Woods' injuries are "not thought to be life-threatening.

ORIGINAL STORY: The LA County Sheriff's Department has revealed that Tiger Woods was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident Tuesday.

According to a post on the sheriff department's Twitter, Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the "jaws of life".

The vehicle sustained major damage and Woods was transported to the hospital by ambulance. CNN reports that Woods' injuries are "moderate to critical."

TMZ reports that Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, told them that Woods has sustained multiple leg injuries and is currently in surgery.

This is a developing story.