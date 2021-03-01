Golfers Wore Red Shirts this Weekend in Honor of Tiger Woods

Yesterday, the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship took place in Florida and ESPN reports, golfers wore red shirts and black pants in honor of Tiger Woods. Most of the golfers wore Tiger's signature red and black pants and others showed their support for him in different ways. Either way, he had tons of support coming out of the golf world yesterday.

Not only did golfers wear red and black attire, but others did too, like the maintenance staff for the Puerto Rico Open.

Tiger Tweeted out his appreciation for the golfers who wore red over the weekend. Currently he is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

I was shocked when I saw the news that Tiger Woods had been seriously injured in a car accident. It brought back memories of Kobe Bryant's plane crash and my heart just sank. Tiger is lucky to be alive after that horrific crash and he has a long road ahead of him as far as a recover goes. Doctors aren't too sure if he will be able to play golf again because of the severe injuries to his legs. I know Tiger has a not so good reputation for things he's done in the past, but no one deserves to be hurt and have their career possibly be over because of those injuries. I hope Tiger can recover and come back to the sport that he has successfully played and has inspired so many to play.