Disgraced New Jersey Students Complete TikTok Challenge Involving Feces

Just when I think we've seen it all, I have once again been proven oh so wrong.

Get our free mobile app

We have warned you about quite a few TikTok challenges and most of them are dangerous.

Here is a quick crash course on the challenges to keep an eye out for:

Dangerous & Harmful Social Media Challenges Parents Should Be Aware Of You have to know about them before you can do something about them.

And despite the fact that some of the challenges listed above are beyond idiotic, this one takes the cake.

New Jersey students who attend South Orange Middle School decided to take part in a crappy social media challenge...and I use the word crappy on purpose.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to Patch.com, tweens took feces - yes, you read that right, FECES - and smeared it all over the walls, floors and toilets of a school bathroom.

How does one NOT puke while completing this challenge to begin with? Like...of all ways to use your time??

Sinks bathroom handwashing (Getty Stock) (Getty Stock) loading...

It has not been released to the public if this crime was committed in the boys or girls bathroom.

Lynn Irby, the school's principal, responded by calling all parents who have a child enrolled in SOMS to describe what she found.

Trump Issues Executive Orders Barring Transactions With TikTok And WeChat Drew Angerer, Getty Images loading...

"We have previously discussed the TikTok challenges that are happening across the country and we were hoping we would have avoided them," said Irby when calling parents according to Patch.com. "However, recently students have made the decision to trash the bathroom. This includes stuffing the toilets with paper towels, dismantling the soap dispensers, defecating on the floors and smearing feces on the walls."

Trump Issues Executive Orders Barring Transactions With TikTok And WeChat Drew Angerer/Getty Images loading...

It connected the masses when we had to quarantine.

It offers a free and easy-to-use creative outlet to whoever chooses to use it.

AND...there have been a lot of times a TikTok cheers me up and makes me laugh after a rough day.

Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) loading...

We were all a stupid teenager once. I'm sure we both have made stupid decisions, massive mistakes and was then punished accordingly after.

But every time I hear about a challenge like this, I just think: WHY?

So now your hands smell like literal crap and you desperately need a shower. Then what?

Not to mention, kids are completing these challenges to post on social media. Guess what couldn't get you caught faster?

Gabby Jones / Bloomberg, Getty Images Gabby Jones / Bloomberg, Getty Images loading...

Just like principal Lynn Irby, I am going to urge that you talk with your kids. Even if it is just a check in....because you never know.

I'm gonna bet reading this post stressed you out.

You want to know where to go to relax? I have the perfect suggestion:

LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.