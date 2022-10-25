You ever hear of a gourmet toast bar? Yeah - toast!

It's certainly a newer concept for a dining experience. If what you're thinking about is regular cafe toast or those two slices of white bread you throw in the toasted for breakfast, think again. Because this place is beyond. So if you're intrigued, then you might want to check this place out!

Toastique, a gourmet toast and juice bar is expanding in New Jersey with a new location opening in Hoboken this winter, according to NJ.com!

The location will open at 1450 Washington St, with an expected opening date in December.

Safe to say this is probably the most delicious, fanciest toast you'll ever eat in your life! Take this Peach, Prosciutto, and Burrata toast for example. Oh my god...

Or how about any of these? I've never seen toast so pretty! It'd be almost criminal to not let your camera eat first. I'd almost feel bad eating it. Almost.

Their menu also features cold-pressed juices, coffee, smoothies, and fruit bowls. Dine-in or take out!

What's also exciting is that they have 9 more locations, according to their website. Not in New Jersey, unfortunately. But one of them includes Bethlehem PA!

This will be their second New Jersey location. The first Garden State location is in Stone Harbor, at 280 96th Street Unit B.

Hopefully they'll expand to more New Jersey locations in the future because I am dying to try some of this art-worthy toasts! What about you?

