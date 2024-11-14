There's a taste of Phiilly located right oon the streets of Tokyo thanks to one of the city's biggest fans.

Being from the Philadelphia area, we all know that the city itself has aura. It's the City of Brotherly Love and it shows as soon as you step foot inside.

READ MORE: Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car While Drunk in PA?

One of the most famous things about Philadelphia is the cheesesteak. We all know this.

Now, the Philly cheesesteak has gone global, and one of the most unsuspecting spots to find it is at Nihonbashi Philly in Tokyo.

Where is Nihonbashi Philly Located?

The shop was opened in 2011 by Kosuke Chujo who is a major fan of Philadelphia. This bar and restaurant is all about the City of Brotherly Love and it's bringing the Philly vibe to the streets of Tokyo, all the way on the other side of the world.

Located in Tokyo’s historic Nihonbashi area, Nihonbashi Philly serves up cheesesteaks that look and taste just like home, complete with cheese whiz, and soft rolls that he has learned to make from visiting Philly himself.

Inside, the place has serious Philly vibes that will make you feel like you're in a bar in Center City.

The walls are covered in street-style graffiti, with words like "JAWN" and "Philly-licious," plus Eagles, UPenn, and other iconic Philly memorabilia everywhere.

The menu has more than just cheesesteaks, too.

There are creative twists on Philly favorites, like chicken over rice inspired by halal food trucks and hoagies stuffed with combos like chicken mac and cheese or pork and coleslaw.

From Yards Brewing Philly Standard beer to Phillies history books and some Rugby World Cup items, this little shop in Japan encapsulates Philadelphia perfectly.

Chujo even celebrates National Cheesesteak Day and often shares pics of his trips to Philly on social media.

If you ever get the chance to get to Tokyo, this is a must.

PA Hospitals Receive "D" Grade For Patient Safety These hospitals are the worst-rated throughout the state of Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: Gianna