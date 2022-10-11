Tom Brady Reaches Out To Injured Holmdel, New Jersey Teen

We all have our favorite team, but sometimes football transcends the sport and a human connection is made. This is one of those times. When football legend Tom Brady heard about our injured Senior out of Holmdel, New Jersey he reached out to show his support.

It was a tragic moment when Saint John Vianney Senior, Aaron Van Trease, suffered a spinal injury during a football game against Manasquan back in September. Everyone held their breath as he got carried off the field. Aaron is still recovering and staying positive. After surgery, he got a special message from the greatest football player of all time to help boost his spirits.

Tom Brady was among other NFL players who heard about Aaron's story and made a video to send a message of support:

There will be other fundraisers to generate financial support for the family during this unexpected and difficult time. We want the official Go Fund Me to hit the goal, so let's share this post to get him there!

Of course, we are pulling for Aaron and his family and so is the rest of New Jersey and beyond! Just so you realize the kind of dedication he has, you should know that as Aaron was being taken off the field after his injury he said to his coach, "Don't worry about me, go win this game." Aaron is the definition of a team player!

