Tommy’s Tavern & Tap Finally Open in MarketFair

After patiently waiting for over a year, Tommy's Tavern & Tap is finally open in MarketFair, on Route 1 South in West Windsor, according to the restaurant's official website.

It took over the space where Big Fish once was, next to Barnes and Noble, behind Corner Bakery. Tommy's Tavern & Tap is a restaurant, bar and pizzeria, and has a really cool vibe. I love having another dining choice in the Princeton area. MarketFair featured some pictures on Facebook. Take a look.

I just perused the menu, and it's fabulous. There are a ton of appetizers or "Small Plates." You can choose from Tap House Meatballs, Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Drunken Clams, Tavern Taquitos, Loaded Nachos, LA Sliders, Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds, and more. The "Large Plates" include Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese, Cherry Coke BBQ Ribs, a 14 Ounce Center Cut NY Strip, Chicken Parmigiana, and more. Gosh, this is making me hungry. Lol. There are also soups, unique salads, and so many burgers, and sandwiches. I'll take a Triple T's Cheeseburger, please. Lol. Or, the Tavern Dip, or The Cubano. You've got to see the list. Don't forget about dessert.

December food specials include, New England Clam Chowder, Creamy Sweet Crispy Shrimp, Corned Beef Reuben, and a Burrata Flatbread. Look at the descriptions here. My mouth is watering. Yum.

They've got some great bar specials too. On Mondays there are half price specialty cocktails. The wine list is half price on Tuesdays. On Wednesdays, the Sangria is half price, and Thursdays, $2 off all draft beer.

There's another location in Freehold, and from what I've heard, it's very popular, I'm sure this Princeton location will be too. Looks like a great place to hangout with family and friends. I can't wait to go check it out.

Oh and for the holidays, for every $50 gift card you buy, you'll get a $10 bonus gift card. Great gift idea.

For more information, hours, specials, menus, etc., click here.

Welcome to the area, Tommy's Tavern & Tap. It's located in MarketFair, 3535 Route 1, Princeton.