Toms River’s AMC Seacourt 10 Abruptly Closed This Weekend

I am sad to say that I just found out the movie theater where I have SO many of my childhood memories has permanently closed.

It was announced over the weekend that the AMC Seacourt 10 in Toms River, NJ was closing... forever. There wasn't even a chance to say goodbye, since it seemed like the story first broke Friday night.

Then the theater's last day in operation was apparently this past Sunday (August 21). The company's website now lists it as permanently closed.

The closest AMC Theater is now their location in Brick, NJ, I suppose. And if you're from Toms River, as I am, you generally hate driving into Brick, NJ.

I reached out to AMC for a statement and they said that the decision was made to "strengthen the company going forward."

"AMC regularly evaluates its U.S. locations, as well as opportunities outside of its circuit, and makes decisions on a theater-by-theater basis based on what will best," the company's spokesperson Ryan Noonan told me.

It's the theater where SO MANY of my best childhood memories are from. I loved seeing the Lion King there. I loved seeing Titanic there.

Toms River does have another movie theater (on the other side of town). That theater is a Marquee Cinemas property. It's a pretty nice theater, but that one too is very much in need of some upgrades.

That theater seemed so modern when it first opened, but it's now been open for about 20 years. Theaters have come a LONG way in that time.

To say that I will miss the AMC Theater in Toms River, would actually be a bit of an understatement. But I guess it's just another sign of the changing times.

