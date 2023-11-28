This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

Welcome to Atlantic City, a lively place famous for its casinos and delicious food. This article will explore the Top 5 Buffets in Atlantic City, a must-visit destination for every tourist. Jade Ramon, the CEO of CasinosCanada.reviews, recently visited the busy city and was impressed by the quality of the buffets. Her thorough research and insights have helped us create a list that includes the famous Borgata Buffet and more. Whether you're new or experienced, these Atlantic City buffets offer a fantastic food experience.

1. Borgata Buffet at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Feature Details TripAdvisor Rating 4/5 Yelp Rating 3.5/5 Open Hours Monday – Sunday: 8:00 AM – 9:00 PM Price Range $20.99 – $39.99 Address Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ

The Borgata Hotel & Casino Buffet, a culinary gem in the heart of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, is a paradise for food enthusiasts. It offers an impressive selection of seafood, including crab legs, shrimp, and oysters. The buffet has more than just one type of food. It has dishes from around the world, like English, Italian, Asian, and American. This gives people a chance to try different flavors from different cultures.

The best part of the buffet in AC is the carved prime rib. It is famous for being cooked perfectly and having a fantastic taste. It is served with horseradish sauce. The buffet's dessert section is a dream for those with a sweet tooth, boasting an array of cakes, pies, ice creams, and crepes.

After the pandemic, the buffet works daily so guests can enjoy its delicious food. While the pricing might be higher, the quality, variety, and overall dining experience justify the cost. Borgata Hotel & Casino Buffet is more than just a meal; it indulges in diverse and exquisite flavors.

2. Fresh Harvest Buffet at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Feature Details TripAdvisor Rating 3.5/5 Yelp Rating 3/5 Open Hours Sunday – Thursday: Noon – 9 PM; Friday & Saturday: Noon – 10 PM Price $34.99 Address Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ

Fresh Harvest Buffet at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino offers a unique and modern approach to buffet dining in Atlantic City. It is renowned for its live cooking and carving stations. The buffet has many dishes like pizza and dim sum, so everyone can find something to like.

One of the best parts of the buffet is the Thursday seafood special. There is a lot of fresh seafood like snow crab claws, salmon, and more. Fresh Harvest focuses on serving farm-to-table meals. Their service use local ingredients to create a menu that changes with the seasons, especially in spring and summer.

"The restaurant creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for families or friends to enjoy a hearty brunch. An added charm is the live music performances by local artists during dinner hours, enhancing the dining experience and ambiance of Kelsey's Atlantic City," said Jade Ramon, the CEO of CasinosCanada.reviews.

The buffet works from noon to 9 PM on Sundays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, it stays open until 10 PM. Fresh Harvest Buffet is famous for its welcoming atmosphere, ideal for family gatherings or work events.

3. Kelsey's Atlantic City

Feature Details TripAdvisor Rating 4.5/5 Yelp Rating 4/5 Work Hours Saturday and Sunday: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Price $46.00 (inclusive of coffee, hot tea, iced tea, soda, tax & gratuity) Address 1545 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ

Every weekend, Kelsey's Atlantic City offers a unique brunch near the busy boardwalk. Its location and delicious menu make it a must-try spot for buffet lovers in AC. Kelsey's focuses on traditional American food. They offer a set price for breakfast, which includes eggs, bacon, waffles, and burger toppings. At first glance, the price may seem high, but it is pretty reasonable, considering its beverages, taxes, and gratuity. Kelsey's provides a cozy atmosphere for families or friends seeking a hearty brunch. Additionally, live music performances by local artists during dinner hours add to the charm and ambiance of this dining spot.

4. Coastal Craft Kitchen & Bar at Harrah’s Resort & Casino

Feature Details TripAdvisor Rating 4.0/5 Yelp Rating 3/5 Work Hours Until 1:00 PM; Dinner service on select dates Price Range Around $35 – $50 Address 777 Harrah’s Blvd, Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, NJ

Coastal Craft Kitchen & Bar, nestled in Harrah’s Resort & Casino, is a standout choice for breakfast and brunch in Atlantic City. This modern restaurant offers classic dishes such as pancakes and omelets. The menu is diverse and reasonably priced, a unique selection of brunch drinks, so all guests indulge in their favorite savory and sweet treats. The restaurant has a modern and vibrant setting. It also has natural wood accents and a welcoming ambiance.

5. Carluccio’s Pizza at Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino

Features Details Yelp Rating 5/5 (based on 2 reviews) Work Hours Sunday – Thursday: 11 AMM-12 AM, Friday & Saturday: 11 AMM-2 AM Price Range Approximately $24-$29 for whole pizzas Address 1900 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ

Carluccio’s Pizza is a family-owned pizzeria at Bally's Atlantic City Hotel and Casino. They offer affordable and delicious food. Gaining fame from the show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Carluccio's is known for its crispy crust pizzas and calzones. The menu features the best New York and Sicilian pizzas, priced between $24 and $29. Unlike many buffets in Atlantic City, Carluccio’s stays open late, making it a convenient spot for early birds and night owls. Whether you're looking for a late-night meal after a session at the casino tables or simply craving well-made pizza, Carluccio’s is the place to go.

Sushi buffet Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

FAQs

Can I pay with a gift card at AC casino buffets?

Yes, many casino buffets in Atlantic City, including those in hotels & casinos, accept gift cards as payment. But contact the buffet or the hotel & casino to confirm their payment policies. Some Atlantic City buffets might have restrictions or specific types of gift cards.

How much is Borgata Buffet in Atlantic City?

The Borgata Hotel & Casino Buffet offers a range of prices depending on the meal and day of the week. For breakfast (Monday to Friday), the price is approximately $20.99, lunch is around $24.99, and dinner costs about $39.99. On weekends, the brunch (Saturday & Sunday) is priced at $30.99, and dinner remains at $39.99.

What is the best breakfast buffet in Atlantic City?

One of the standout choices is the Coastal Craft Kitchen & Bar at Harrah’s Resort & Casino. Enjoy a delicious breakfast with a diverse menu, reasonable prices, and a modern, inviting atmosphere. The buffet at Borgata Hotel & Casino and Kelsey's Atlantic City are also worth mentioning. They offer a wide selection of delicious breakfast options.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.