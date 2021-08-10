Top 8 Best Lace Front Wig Stylists in Philadelphia

A few months ago I wrote an article listing out the top knotless hair braiders in Philadelphia. Since it is so hard to find good reliable, and professional stylists these days, a lot of people reached out thanking me for making their search easier. So I decided to do it again.

A popular hair style among the black community is lace front wigs. Fall is right around the corner, and more and more people will be looking for a protective style like a wig. Not everyone can lay a lace front wig the right way so that it lasts and doesn't rip your edges out.

So, I have complied a list of some of the best wig slayers in Philadelphia who are bound to get you right!

1. Crazy Handz Salon

Shakeya Miles is the owner and lead stylist of Crazy Handz Salon in Southwest Philadelphia. From a young age, Shakeya was constantly experimenting with hair accessories and styles, and now she is operating a closed clientele book while also working on high profile celebrities such as Patti Labelle, Jazmine Sullivan, Rasheeda Trina and more. As stated on Shakeya’s website, her goal is to be, “...a sanctuary for women in the Africam American community. A woman’s stylist is not only responsible for her crown, but often plays the role in her confidence.” She also offers webinar classes to share her craft with others. When making an appointment, frontal needs to be purchased from Crazy Handz three to five days prior to your appointment and each appointment automatically includes a straight press out. Prices range from $175.00 for full or natural caps to $400.00 for a two hour frontal install. Customers never leave unhappy, with many leaving five star reviews stating, “her hair is amazing, silky, and hardly any shedding,” with others saying she is the best in town.

2. Flaunt Yourself

Eliree Yakpasuo, who runs Flaunt Yourself, is a hair care and weave specialist, and she works specifically in the glueless lace application. Yakpasuo has a number of five star reviews with many stating, “El is very professional and passionate about her work. Her unit installs are flat and her closures/bundles are top notch! Walk in as a stranger and leave as family.” Her most popular services are a frontal wig install for $195.00, a versatile closure install “frontal effect” for $175.00, a basic closure install for $150.00 and a lace closure unit with the install included for $175.00. Book your appointment now, and leave feeling like family. She is my go-to every time I need my wig slayed.

3. Zeehive Experience

Looking for a, “one stop shop for your glam needs?” Well, The Zeehive Experience may be just the place for you. The Zeehive Experience is run by Zee, a lively cosmetology student from Philadelphia, with over six years of experience. Zee states that she is, “dedicated to remaining up to date with the latest hair trends & installation methods to provide the best experience possible.” Zee’s most popular services consist of a frontal wig install for $160.00, a frontal inspired closure sew in for $200.00, a frontal sew in for $250.00 and a frontal quick weave for $115.00. Zee leaves all clients feeling confident and happy, with one client writing in a five star review, “I love my hair! Zee is super talented, very patient and friendly! My hair turned out exactly how I wanted it!”

4. Hair Sassy Philly

Hair Sissy is run by Sonata, a head stylist and wig maker. As stated on her website, Sonata specializes in natural weave installs and wigs and all the latest styles and trends. Services range from a natural hair wash & silk press for $65.00 to a lace frontal sew-in for $300.00. If you want a wig made, you must book a 15 minute consultation for $15.00. The multiple five star reviews rave that, “The environment inside the shop is positive, welcoming and friendly.” Others continually rave that their hair comes out absolutely flawless.

5. Demi Lisa Collection

Demi Lisa specializes in custom units, lace installs and maintaining healthy hair with protective styles. All clients will have a pampering hair experience while being in a relaxing environment. For clients, Demi Lisa does custom closure and frontal units ranging from $155.00 to $185.00 and maintenance services ranging from $40.00 to $70.00, as well as many other hair services. Clients rave about the services, with one exclaiming that her closure sew in has been in for two months and her hair is still tight.

6. Erica Hudson Hair

Erica Hudson is a celebrity stylist based in Philadelphia, Atlanta and Huston. Erica Hudson specializes in wig installs, ranging from $250.00 for a closure wig install to $350.00 for a custom wig frontal. Erica Hudson Hair is cash only and requests all clients to come picture ready, as she likes to post her clients on her social media pages. Squeeze in fees are also $100.00. Erica Hudson Hair takes pride in providing clients with luxury wigs only, with one client stating her hair has never been that nicely done before.

7. Glamtouch

Glamtouch hair styling prides itself in making their clients feel “glam touched.” Glamtouch is ran by a licensed cosmetologist and is appointment based only. Glamtouch has a range of bundle and style deals ranging from two bundles and a basic sewin for $350.00 to three bundles, frontal and a frontal sew in for $660.00. Her other services include ponytails, weave installations and wigs.

8. Stokesstyled

Stokedstyled is run by India and specializes in glue-less treatments as well as a luxury wig creator. India offers a number of services from natural hair care services, ponytails and quick weaves, sew in services, weave maintenance and wig construction. Stokesstyled also has their beauty product, Mega Melt, which provides a strong hold for wigs and secures in lace.