Top TikTok Videos That Represent The City of Philadelphia

We have to speak the truth right now. During this quarantine, we've all been on our phones for countless amount of hours scrolling through TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter. We've come across some viral videos of people "flipping the switch," others showing off their cute babies and some have even gone viral with the Carole Baskin savage remix.

So we thought it would be a great idea to put together what we think are the best TikTok videos made in our area. We came across so many good ones in the Philadelphia area. No one can argue that in Philadelphia we can find some of the most creative people in the world.

We are going to start with the one that really caught our attention the most. It is so sick how you can see Philly perfectly spelled out when @Slamdew6 throws up what looks like rice.

Gotta love @PlanB3e! He tries to have a sing-along with the people of Philadelphia. Even though a lot of people in his TikTok videos look at him crazy sometimes, the ones that finish the lyrics make his videos an automatic classic.

We can all EASILY agree with @_MCKxoxo that there is nothing better to describe Pennsylvania than the Eagles and Wawa. And also that Philly is one of the best cities in the world.

If you rep the City of Brotherly Love you know that one of the best places to have an amazing photoshoot is right in from of City Hall on Broad St. This couple definitely made us say, "I'm not crying you're crying,” when they stopped the whole city and a TikToker was able to capture the special moment.

Speaking of Philly spots to take a good picture, @Travelpel shared one of his favorite spots to catch the sunrise.

We have to point this one out. @jpfeiff8 on TikTok has the perfect way to describe most of the Philly residents. Love it!

And last but not least, the Philly sports team pride can not be compared to any other city so we had to share these two TikToks of the Eagles and Sixers.

Eagles fans will never forget this moment. Go Birds!