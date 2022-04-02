Tour This $4 Million House on the Most Desirable Street in Southern NJ
Should you be looking to upgrade your humble abode, perhaps you should look at this stunning $4.1 million home on what is considered to be the most desirable street in South Jersey.
Our travels take us to 55 Lane of Acres in Haddonfield where you'll find a three-story, 8,300-square-foot home sitting on 2.5 acres.
Of course, this home has five stunning bedrooms and five equally impressive full bathrooms, a kitchen that any chef in the world would love to cook in, and one or two extras.
To say this home is a one of a kind gem, is an understatement.
Those extras? After you drive up your gated driveway, walk through the front door and look up at your foyer with 30-foot ceilings, marble floors, and a custom double staircase. Once inside, enjoy custom crystal chandeliers, Brazilian walnut floors, and more.
Basement
While the upstairs is stunning, what's downstairs is amazing: a movie theatre, a second full kitchen, a full bar, saltwater fish tank, a gaming area, sauna, poker room, and a walk-in humidor.
You never need to leave your house!
But if you do, your fenced-in backyard will entertain your friends over and over -- just be sure to take care of the koi pond.
Financials
If you're wondering about the math, with 20-percent down, your monthly mortgage payment would be right around $23,000.
