Trader Joe’s Announces Freehold Opening Date

Exciting news. The new Trader Joe's store in Freehold Township finally has an opening date, and it's this week, according to a press release.

The grand opening will be this Friday, October 2nd, with the doors opening at 8am. Minutes before, at 7:55am, there will be a ribbon cutting, then, throughout the day there will be music and giveaways. The store's regular hours will be from 8am - 9pm, 7 days a week. The store's artwork will feature local history and scenery.

Residents have been waiting for quite awhile for this project to be completed. I started following this story back in January, when there were rumors about a Trader Joe's opening in the old Walgreens on Route 9. Then, in February it became official...the rumors were true, a Trader's Joe's would be coming to the Pond Road Plaza. I'm sure there were construction delays because of the pandemic, but, now it's finally opening.

It's the first ever Trader Joe's in Freehold, so I'm sure the locals can't wait for the experience. We have one in West Windsor, near Lowe's, on Route 1 North, and it's great. I love all the unique snacks and drinks, especially the peach salsa. Yum. Many of my friends love the wine too. I'm sure they'll have plenty of pumpkin spice stuff for you, too.

The new Freehold location will be the 19th Trader Joe's store in New Jersey. It's 10,000 square feet, and the Store Manager, Casey Latsko, and his team are making sure that your health and safety are top priority. They have a social distancing plan in place when you're in-store shopping.

The new Freehold Trader Joe's is located at 4331 Route 9, Freehold, NJ, 07728.