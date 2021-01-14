A Trenton man has been bringing smiles to Wendy's drive-thru customers in Hamilton Township for over 20 years, according to News 12 New Jersey.

I was shocked to see this story this morning, because I thought I was the only one lucky enough to have Wendy's employee, Willie McKoy, sing to me through the speaker when I ordered my cheeseburger, fries, and frosty. Oh boy, was I wrong. Lol. Seriously, I knew I wasn't the only one, but, I didn't realize just how famous he is. He even has a fan Facebook page where some customers post videos of their memorable Wendy's visits.

If you've never been to the Wendy's drive-thru on Route 33 in Hamilton Township, you're in for a real treat. It's surprising at first, because it's so unexpected. Most likely you've never experienced anything like this at any other drive-thru. First, you're greeted by Willie and asked for your order. Then, he may ask you for your choice of sauce or soda before asking if your order is complete, all in the perkiest singing voice. It makes me smile every single time I hear him. He's been bringing smiles to customer's faces for 22 years. Wow. I had no idea he's been working there for so long.

Mr. McKoy has been working at that Wendy's since 1998. In 2000, management gave him a headset and put him in the drive-thru window to take orders, and the rest is history. He told News 12 New Jersey , “It's just natural. It comes natural. You treat customers right and they'll come back. Make everybody smile that's right. Treat people the way you want to be treated.”

We need more Willie McKoys in the world.

I'll see you soon, Willy. Thank you for always making me, and so many others, smile.