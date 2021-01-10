Trenton Officials Prepare For Rumored ‘Armed Protest’ on January 17

The City of Trenton says they're prepared for a possible 'armed protest' in the state's capitol on Sunday, January 17.

A flyer is reportedly being circulated online that calls for an armed march on Capitol Hill (in Washington, D.C.) and "all state capitols" next Sunday (January 17). It's not clear where the flyer originated from, according to News 12 New Jersey's reporting, but the threat is being taken seriously in New Jersey and across the country.

Trenton's Mayor Reed Gusciora tells News 12 New Jersey that he will be meeting with local, state, and federal officials to ensure the safety of the city.

The superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, Col. Pat Callhan, tells News 12 New Jersey that multiple agencies (such as the Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the FBI) are all "engaged."

This past Wednesday's protests and armed riots were not isolated to just Washington, D.C. State capitols in New Mexico, Oregon, California, and Michigan were just some of the states that reported violence near their capitol buildings.

Those states are also preparing for any possible unrest ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

Washington State's Governor Jay Inslee has activated up to 750 National Guard troops who will join the state police to patrol the state's capitol in Olympia, Washington. They will be in the area starting Monday, the AP reports.

In New Jersey, the state police are urging anyone who hears or sees anything suspicious to call the state tip line at 1-866-4-SAFE-NJ.

