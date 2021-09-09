I'm starting to hear about a lot of upcoming fall events, so wanted to make sure you didn't miss this one...you can Trick or Treat at the Trenton Thunder stadium this year.

The event was just announced on the team's Facebook page and it sounds like it's going to be fun. It's happening Thursday, October 28th from 5:30pm - 8:30pm at Arm & Hammer Park, 1 Thunder Road, Trenton.

Tickets are FREE, but, you can't just show up that night, each person needs a ticket. For tickets and to register the number of people attending the event, click HERE.

Get your costumes ready for the Costume Contest. You'll get to Trick or Treat on the Suite level of the park. Goodies bags will be given out. There will be a Halloween movie shown on the huge video board, and you can buy food at the concession counters.

Tell your friends, this is going to be a super fun event. I wish I could have done something like this when I was a kid. Lol.

This is great for those families who live in areas where trick or treating isn't popular or safe because of traffic or other circumstances...and it's just cool to be trick or treating in a baseball stadium. Lol.

For more information, click here.

