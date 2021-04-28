Turn the Music Down! Boomin’ Systems in New Jersey Can Get You Fined

Now that we're allowed back outside again, summer 2021 is about to be in full force. I don't know about you, but I'm already in the gym getting ready for a full blown hot girl summer. I'm ready for brunches, day parties, cookout and yacht parties. Now obviously our hot girl summer won't be complete without a soundtrack. Our queen Megan Thee Stallion has coined the term "hot girl summer" back in 2019, and we've been using it ever since. Megan Thee Stallion recently announced that she is going on a brief hiatus and is using her time away from music and social media to "regenerate." And that can only mean one thing...she's going to be dropping some heat for the summertime.

If you plan on bumping Megan's music in your cars and at your house parties this summer, don't worry I'll be right there with you. However, just know that the state of New Jersey has a strict policy regarding how loud we can blast our music in the streets.

Chapter 222, Article 1 states:

a. "No person shall cause or permit the operation of any sound production device in such a manner that the sound crosses a property line and raises the total sound levels above the neighborhood residual sound level by more than the permissible sound level limits set forth in Table IV when measured within the residence of a complainant according to the measurement protocol in 222-5.1.B of this article."

c. "Personal or commercial vehicular music amplification or reproduction equipment shall not be operated in such a manner that it is plainly audible at distance of 25 feet in any direction from the operator between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m."

d. "Personal or commercial vehicular music amplification or reproduction equipment shall not be operated in such a manner that is plainly audible at a distance of 50 feet in any direction from the operator between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. Ice cream and other food vending trucks, while in residential neighborhoods, are prohibited from the playing of jingles while stationary. Jingles may only be played when the vehicle is in motion."

So be careful of how loud you have your booming systems. You could be fined up to $500 if it's too loud. So let's blast Megan Thee Stallion's songs at a reasonable level, okay?