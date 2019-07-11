TWENTY ØNE PILØTS Announce New Philly Date

Earlier today, TWENTY ØNE PILØTS took to social media to announce a list of new dates on their "The Bandito Tour," including a show on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Wells Fargo Center.

The band will be using the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program to sell tickets to the show. Here's how Ticketmaster describes the program...

"Ticketmaster Verified Fan keeps bots out of the ticket buying process. While Ticketmaster Verified Fan does not guarantee that every fan will get a ticket, it does make the ticket buying experience fairer by ensuring only other fans are competing for tickets. A simple registration is all it takes to get verified and have the opportunity to be invited to buy tickets."

For the TWENTY ØNE PILØTS show, fans must register here by Sunday, July 14 at 10pm PT (which is Monday, July 15 at 1am ET).

TWENTY ØNE PILØTS played the Wells Fargo Center last Oct. 28 and just last month, they were in Atlantic City at Boardwalk Hall.

To see a complete list of the new dates, click here.