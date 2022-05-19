Two New Shops Coming Soon to Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, PA

Peddler's Village has announced two new shops will be opening this summer that you're going to love. Make sure to put them on your summer bucket list.

It's all about the wizards and witches of folklore, myth, and literature at The Cloak and Wand. It's a fantasy store featuring a potion bar...how cool is that? You can order specially brewed custom "potions." This place will be great for your Instagram. Lol.

Doesn't this look delicious?

You will also be able to shop for cloaks, wands, brooms, books, enchanted plants, magical items, apparel and more.

This is its second location. The original location opened in 2020 in Old Mystic Village in Mystic, Connecticut.

They're hiring...

I know you can't wait to go...don't worry, you only have a few more weeks to wait...it plans to open in early June. Harry Potter fans will love it for sure.

Nissley Vineyards plan to open its Peddler's Village location in early July featuring a large variety of wine and fun items like canned sparking wine, wine slushies, and specialty wines.

It will be its first shop in Bucks County. Nissley Vineyards is family-owned and has been growing grapes and making wine in Lancaster County since 1978.

Stop in to find your new favorite wine.

If you've never been to Peddler's Village, it's must. It's one of my favorite places to visit year-round with 60 unique shops in an absolutely beautiful outdoor setting. There is truly something for everyone.

There's always something fun going on in the village. Click here for more details.

