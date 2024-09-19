You’ve probably heard of lists ranking the best places to live, but what about the worst?

24/7 Wall St. recently released its list of the “Worst City to Live in Every State”, and I couldn’t help but check out the pick for Pennsylvania.

The city that claimed the top (or bottom) spot wasn’t Philadelphia or Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Skyline At Dusk Getty Images loading...

Do you think you know where it is?

The sad title goes to Uniontown.

Uniontown is a small town located in Fayette County.

Google Google loading...

Have you ever heard of it? I hadn’t.

So, how was this decided?

The findings were figured out by data from sources like the Census Bureau, FBI, and the CDC.

Get our free mobile app

Many different factors were analyzed like economy, community, and quality of life.

In Unionville, and most of the towns across America mentioned in this ranking, there is a high poverty rate.

Google Google loading...

Here are some stats on Uniontown:

Population: 9,988

Poverty Rate: 24.8%

Median Home Value: $81,700

Median Household Income: $32,016

Drug-Induced Mortality Rate: 55.4 deaths per 100,000 people

Google Google loading...

I've never been to Uniontown before, have you?

I bet not all of the residents of Uniontown would agree with this ranking.

Google Google loading...

Every town has its challenges, but after a Google search, I'm not sure I would believe the worst town title.

Uniontown is historical. It played a major part in the Underground Railroad.

Google Google loading...

There were a few Underground Railroad stations in Unionville.

The town is also near two Frank Lloyd Wright masterpieces. Click here for those details.

READ MORE: These are the 10 SNOBBIEST Towns in PA

If you'd like to check out the other U.S. towns that made the worst cities to live in list, please click here.

LOOK: Counties with the highest STI rates in Pennsylvania Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest rates of sexually transmitted infections in Pennsylvania using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gallery Credit: Stacker