There's a new list that I'm sure no town wants to be on.

It's the "Worst City to Live in Every State" list, a special report by 24/7 Wall St.

Any guesses which PA town is the worst to live in?

Is it Philadelphia? Is it Pittsburgh? Nope, it's neither of those.

Before I tell you which town it is, let me tell you how it was determined.

Data was analyzed from the Census Bureau, the FBI, and the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the article. 24/7 Wall St. came up with 22 ways to rate towns in in order to come up with the worst town to live in.

The 22 ways to rate the towns were put under three bigger categories. Those categories are economy, community, and quality of life. In many of the towns named, many of the residents are living below the poverty line.

All towns, cities, villages, boroughs, and communities with 8,000 people or more were looked at.

Ok, have you thought about it? What's your guess?

The worst town to live in Pennsylvania is Uniontown.

Have you ever heard of it? To be honest, I never have. I Googled it and it's 46 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, in Fayette County.

The 24/7 Wall St. study revealed the following stats about Uniontown:

Population - 9,988

Poverty rate - 24.8%

Median home value - $81,700

Median household income - $32,016

Drug-induced mortality - 55.4 deaths per 100,000

You may want to think twice before moving to this town.

To see the rest of the "Worst City to Live in Every State" list, click here.

