Unique Things To Let Go This Lent Season

I personally feel that letting go of something for Lent is your chance to redeem yourself after giving up on your New Year’s resolutions. We all know that after two weeks we all just give up on those resolutions.

What are the common things to "let go" for Lent? Let go of saying bad words, let go of sweets, stop eating carbs. Those are usually the basic ones, right? One time me my mom said to me, "What if for Lent you let go of negativity and judgment?" I thought that was a good one.

So, what are some very unique things to let go of for Lent? Maybe switch it up a bit and for the 40 days of Lent stop doing these things instead:

No Filters On Social Media Post

No Complaining

Stop Using Your Phone While Driving

Stop Being Hard On Yourself

Only One Coffee A Day

No One Night Stands

No More Than One Alarm Snooze

Fold Laundry As Soon As It Is Done

Get Rid Of The Potty Mouth

Those aren't bad ideas and some things that would work for many people during this upcoming Lent season. These things are possibly some that you won't quit after a few days.

Just in case you don't know, Lent starts on Ash Wednesday which is on February 17th this year. Lent lasts 40 days (Wednesday, February 17, 2021, to Saturday, April 3, 2021) and it leads up to the weekend of Easter Sunday.

Just thought we should give you a few ideas on how to switch it up a bit this Lent season if you are planning on letting go of something.